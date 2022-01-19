Kevin Nisbet integral to Hibs success says Shaun Maloney as he throws support behind striker

The forward missed a presentable chance in the opening exchanges of Monday’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic in Glasgow and appeared to be jeered by a section of the travelling support as he was replaced by James Scott.

Nisbet has struggled to replicate his debut-season form for Hibs in front of goal this term but Maloney spoke in glowing terms about the Scotland internationalist’s ability.

“I've spoken to him a couple of times since Monday night but that's what happens with strikers: they will have chances, they will take them. With Kevin's quality I believe, over the season, that he'll take more than he misses,” the Easter Road boss said.

“Kevin's actually been very good in the last three or four weeks since I've been here. I've spoken to him a lot; I understand there were a lot of situations with him before I came here but my dealings with him have been really, really good.”

Praising the player’s input on the training pitch and in matches, Maloney stressed Nisbet's importance to how he wants Hibs to play.

"He's very committed to what I'm trying to do here. If I'm going to be successful I know Kevin will play a big, big part in that and what he's shown me on the training pitch and in matches has been very good,” he explained.

“My only experience of Kevin is of an extremely committed player. He's spoken to me privately and is very happy, he's enjoying what we're trying to do, and enjoying playing a big part in it.”

Maloney didn’t directly address some of the criticism aimed at the striker on social media from Hibs fans but appeared to allude to it, adding: “I've only really got positive things to say about Kevin and I hope that transmits to everyone at the club, I really do hope that.

"He's a very quiet boy but the more I speak to him the more committed he is to the way we're trying to play and what we're trying to achieve here.

“I hope that gets transmitted and I hope that people see the same side of him as I do.”

