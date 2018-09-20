Key duo set to return for Hibs’ trip to Dundee

Hibs are set to be bolstered by the return of Paul Hanlon and Marvin Bartley for Saturday’s Premiership match away to Dundee as their early-season injury problems continue to dissipate.

Hanlon missed last weekend’s 3-2 win over Kilmarnock with a minor hamstring problem but is back in contention for the trip to Dens Park. The influential centre-back is expected to be joined in the travelling party by midfielder Bartley, who has missed the last four games since suffering a hamstring injury of his own in the 3-0 Europa League defeat away to Molde five weeks ago.

Marvin Bartley hasn't played since Hibs' clash with Molde in Norway five weeks ago

The return of the key duo serves as a fresh boost to manager Neil Lennon after he welcomed David Gray, Florian Kamberi and Darren McGregor back into the squad for the Kilmarnock match last Saturday following their respective injury lay-offs.

Bartley will compete with Steven Whittaker, who has started the last three games in his absence, and new recruit Mark Milligan, who made his debut as a substitute last weekend, for a place in the starting XI on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if both Hanlon and McGregor, who was an unused sub last weekend, will start against Dundee after Ryan Porteous and Efe Ambrose paired up in central defence to help secure a vital three points against Killie.

Ofir Marciano is also closing in on a return following a lengthy lay-off with a finger issue but the goalkeeper is unlikely to be rushed back into the squad this weekend.