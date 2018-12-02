Kilmarnock 3 - 0 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player as the Hibees made it six games without a win

Adam Bogdan: Didn’t have much to do other than pick the ball out of the net. Comfortable stop from Jordan Jones in the second half. 6

Steven Whittaker: Was ran ragged by Jones and never appeared for the second half. 3

Ryan Porteous: Was the best out of a bad defensive bunch. Made some telling challenges. 6

Darren McGregor: Clumsy in the tackle and conceded penalty. Hooked at half-time. 4

Paul Hanlon: Badly at fault for Killie’s opener and still isn’t up to speed after a lengthy spell out injured. 5

Miquel Nelom: Preferred to Lewis Stevenson and Dutchman looked neat in possession. 6

Efe Ambrose: Started in an unfamiliar midfield role but was moved back into defence after the interval. 6

Mark Milligan: Australian failed to stamp his authority on the game and looked out of sorts. 5

Stevie Mallan: Was wasteful in possession and has lost his mojo. Midfielder appears reluctant to shoot despite his return of goals from outside the box. 5

Martin Boyle: Had one effort that sailed over the bar in the first half but was rarely involved. 5

Florian Kamberi: Not much to work with in a very defensive-minded side. Odd touch here and there and flashed one across goal. 6

Subs:

Daryl Horgan: Injected a bit of impetus to the Hibs attack after the break but wasted a glorious opportunity when through on the angle. 6

Oli Shaw: Similarly to Kamberi, found it difficult to make an impact due to a lack of service. 5

Lewis Stevenson: Game was already lost when he came on for the last six minutes. 3