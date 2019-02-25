Kirsten Reilly’s derby-winner for Hibs was a special moment for her and her dad

As a lifelong Hibs supporter, Kirsten Reilly says her winning goal in the SWPL Cup first-round clash against city rivals Hearts was a “special moment”.

The cup holders edged past the Scottish Building Society SWPL 2 league leaders at Ainslie Park thanks to the 23-year-old’s 25-yard first-half strike.

The central midfielder has started the new season in fine goalscoring form having netted a brace in last weekend’s SWPL 1 victory over Celtic.

“I actually used to play for Hearts when I was young before I went to America on my football scholarship, so it was even sweeter to get the winner against them as I’m a big Hibs fan,” Reilly said.

“It was a big thing for my dad to sign for Hibs because he brought me up supporting the club. He’s delighted I’m finally wearing green instead of maroon! I thought we dominated the game so I’m happy to have taken the chance when it came my way. It’s been a good start to the season.

“All of my goals have come from outside of the box so far and that’s because I’m usually quite defensive.”

Meanwhile, Spartans also progressed to the next round after they swept aside Hamilton Accies 4-0 at the John Cumming Stadium in Carluke.

Debbi McCulloch’s side netted all four goals in the second half, Tegan Reynolds breaking the deadlock before Louise Mason and a double from Beth MacKay sealed a comfortable win.