The 23-year-old hasn't kicked a ball for Hibs since playing the first 45 minutes of the 1-0 victory over St Johnstone at Easter Road on September 26.

Before being sidelined he had scored four goals and laid on two more for his team-mates he started the season in emphatic fashion.

Magennis had an injury-disrupted first season at Hibs after signing from St Mirren although he still managed 22 appearances. The player himself felt he didn’t show his best during his debut campaign but he was one of the club’s top performers in the early stages of the current season.

Shaun Maloney has given an update on Kyle Magennis

Maloney, however, has stressed that it could be some time before Magennis is ready to return to action.

“Today’s the first time he's joined in with training but he’s at a very, very early stage," the Hibs boss said on Friday.

“To have him for a full session, although adapted, is really good and I’m really glad to see him.

“Hopefully he feels a real part of it now, because obviously I've been here a few weeks and he's not been able to feel really part of the squad, even though he's been in every tactical meeting.

“Hopefully in the next few weeks, he can get himself in a position where he can fight for selection in the starting eleven and in the squad.”

