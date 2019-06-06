12 Hearts and Hibs youngsters who can make an impact in the first-team next season
Which youngsters should Hearts and Hibs fans be looking out for?
We have pinpointed 12 players from the Capital teams who could make an impact in the upcoming campaign. Some have already experienced first-team football without holding down a regular place. Scroll through to see which individuals should be watched closely.
1. Jamie Gullan (Hibernian)
The striker spent the latter half of the season on loan at Raith Rovers. Hibs are light in the forward positions so could make a name for himself during pre-season.
A clip of the midfielder turning away from two Celtic players went viral at the end of the season. Big hopes for him at Tynecastle and should be given more game time next season to showcase his ability.