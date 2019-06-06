12 Hearts and Hibs youngsters who can make an impact in the first-team next season

Which youngsters should Hearts and Hibs fans be looking out for?

We have pinpointed 12 players from the Capital teams who could make an impact in the upcoming campaign. Some have already experienced first-team football without holding down a regular place. Scroll through to see which individuals should be watched closely.

1. Jamie Gullan (Hibernian) The striker spent the latter half of the season on loan at Raith Rovers. Hibs are light in the forward positions so could make a name for himself during pre-season. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Connor Smith (Heart of Midlothian) A clip of the midfielder turning away from two Celtic players went viral at the end of the season. Big hopes for him at Tynecastle and should be given more game time next season to showcase his ability. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Fraser Murray (Hibernian) Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom confirmed that the forward will be part of his first-team plans next campaign. Impressed towards the end of the season just past. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Aaron Hickey (Heart of Midlothian) Starred in the Scottish Cup final at just 16 with calls for him to be the club's left-back. Will face competition but there is an expectation among fans he will earn the spot. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more