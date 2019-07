There will likely be more confusion this season with a range of rule changes. Click and scroll through the various changes and tweaks to get a better understanding of what has changed.

1. Handball (1) A free kick will be awarded if the ball goes into the goal after touching an attacking players hand/arm even if accidental. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Handball (2) If a player gains control/possession of the ball after it has touches their hand/arm and then scores, or creates a goal-scoring opportunity a free-kick will be awarded. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Handball (3) A free-kick or penalty will be awarded if the ball touches a players hand/arm which has made their body unnaturally bigger. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Handball (4) If the ball touches a players hand/arm when it is above their shoulder (unless the player has deliberately played the ball which then touches their hand/arm) a penalty or free-kick will be given. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more