‘A win’s a win but that was grim’ - Hibs fans react to victory over Alloa

Here is a flavour of how Hibs fans reacted on social media to the underwhelming 2-0 victory over Alloa.

@CowieBrenda tweeted: “That game was dire. I hope we improve. Nice goals from our two (new) boys was only good thing.”

@fitking1985: “Not good enough. Hopefully Vela and Allan can make the difference.”

@stephengilmour4: “Stevenson, Gray, Porteous and Vela still to come in and by god hopefully McNulty.”

@tamhere1875: “Different game when Fraser Murray and Scott Allan came on.”

@98Binning: “Fraser Murray was the difference. Brilliant when he came on.”

@scotp1875: “Work in progress. Got the job done and move on.”

@chriswood1875: “Defo need few more signings in. Hope Hecky was joking when he said that’s us done.”

@greentwang: “For the most part that was utterly brutal to watch, but there were a few moments worth watching. I sincerely hope we never again set up like the first half today. Overall, nowhere near good enough.”

@GMunro32: “A win’s a win but that was grim.”

@Easterr0ad: “Second competitive match of the season. I genuinely think some Hibs fans just like having something to moan about. It’s another 90 minutes into the legs, two goals and a clean sheet. Take the points, stop moaning and enjoy the rest of your Saturday.”

@Jax_Cochrane61: “There was good football played....and some silly mistakes made, but overall I thought Hibs played well. The new players need a bit of time to experience playing up here. Both goals were good....especially James's.”

On Facebook, Pauline Stevenson said: “This was a lower league team which should have been an easy win. Worried about the game against Arbroath as they have already beat us. Strikers should be Hecky's main aim at the moment IMO.”

Steven Duff added: “Betfred Cup early rounds was always going to be a snorefest. I still reckon we need a striker pronto.”

James Lumsden said: “The league games have to bring out a bigger tempo. Murray is a player!!”

Bob Doig said: “Not good enough again. Very poor.”