Aberdeen v Hibs team news and probable line-ups: Ryan Porteous to return | Quartet out | Dons injury issues

Hibs travel to Aberdeen in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday looking to win at Pittodrie for the first time in seven years.



The Hibees have not taken three points from the north-east since a Sean O'Hanlon header gave them a 2-1 win in May 2012.

Paul Heckingbottom's side will be keen to build on last weekend's 1-1 draw with champions Celtic, although they come up against a Dons side hurting after they were routed 5-0 by Rangers at Ibrox.

Hibs currently sit in the relegation play-off place in 11th spot with just five points and have not won in the league since the opening day on August 3, while Aberdeen are in fourth place on 11 points. The Dons have won two and drawn one of their three home matches so far.



Hibs team news: Ryan Porteous returns to the Hibs squad from suspension and is likely to fill in for Adam Jackson at centre-half, who came off against Celtic with concussion. Right-back Jason Naismith is also fully fit after suffering an injury against Hearts two weekends ago, although he may have to sit on the bench after Tom James performed well in his absence. David Gray (knee), Darren McGregor (abdomen), Vykintas Slivka (knee) and Martin Boyle (knee) all remain sidelined, although the latter is closing in on a return to the first team.

Probable Hibs team (4-2-3-1): Maxwell; James, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson; Vela, Hallberg; Mallan, Allan, Middleton; Doidge.

Aberdeen team news: Andy Considine has recovered from a sickness bug that ruled him out of the defeat by Rangers last weekend and although fellow centre-half Scott McKenna is back in training, manager Derek McInnes may not risk him. The Dons, however, do have a lengthy injury list to contend with. Ash Taylor, Funso Ojo, Craig Bryson, Stephen Gleeson, Scott Wright and James Wilson are all ruled out of the match.

Probable Aberdeen team (4-3-3): Lewis; Logan, Devlin, Considine, Leigh; McLennan, Ferguson, Campbell; McGinn, Cosgrove, Hedges.

Key clash: Live-wire Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges supplies the ammo for striker Sam Cosgrove and Hibs right-back Tom James will need to keep the in-form ex-Barnsley winger quiet.

Last meeting: Aberdeen defeated Hibs 2-1 at Easter Road on the final day of last season on May 19, with Sam Cosgrove and James Wilson netting for the visitors after Marc McNulty had put Hibs ahead.

Match details: Saturday, October 5. Pittodrie, Aberdeen. Kick-off 3pm. Tickets available via the Hibs official website.

Referee: Don Robertson (32 yellow cards, two red cards in ten games this season). He last refereed Hibs in the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone on Saturday, August 24.

Match odds: Aberdeen EVS, Draw 13/5, Hibs 11/4