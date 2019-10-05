Aberdeen v Hibs: Three things we learned after Hibees held at Pittodrie

Here's three things we learned from the Aberdeen v Hibs Premiership match at Pittodrie.

1: Clearly lacking confidence in front of goal, Christian Doidge passed up three glorious second half chances to put the game beyond Aberdeen after Ryan Porteous had fired Hibs ahead. The former Forest Green Rovers hitman had seen an early shot from a tight angle blocked by Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis. But he was then time and again one on one with Lewis, but each time the goalkeeper came out on top, the capital side paying the penalty for his profligacy as Sam Cosgrove equalised with only five minutes remaining.

2: Hibs had a terrific chance to smash their Pittodrie hoodoo having not won in the Granite City since Sean O’Hanlon clinched the points more than seven years ago but against an Aberdeen side reduced to nine men, they lost their way as they had done in the derby, riding their luck when Ryan Hedges smacked a shot off the woodwork but it finally ran out and not for the first time this season they were left counting the cost of dropped points when they could, and should, be sitting in a much healthier position.

3: Tom James didn’t have the happiest of starts to his Easter Road career, suffering an ankle injury which forced him off only 45 minutes into the opening game of the season, As a result the former Yeovil Town player sat out Hibs next six matches, helpless as he watched his team-mates slide down the Premiership table. But since he’s returned to the side the right back has been a solid performer in an improving side, showing a cool head when under pressure, positionally aware and happy to get on the ball and push forward when the opportunity arises.