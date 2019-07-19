'Alloa will do well to survive a battering' - Journalists' predictions for Hibs v Alloa

The Evening News sport team give their thoughts ahead of Hibs' home clash with Alloa in the Betfred Cup

Mark Atkinson

Hibs will win this one. There will be a reaction from the display at Stirling and some of the bigger hitters, such as Florian Kamberi and Martin Boyle, should return.

Alloa, in my opinion, are susceptible to a dip in their standards after Jim Goodwin left over the summer.

Peter Grant has taken over and it may take him a bit of time to get his team functioning.

Prediction: Hibs to win by a few goals.

Anthony Brown

There have already been six instances of Premiership teams failing to defeat a lower-league opponent in the Betfred Cup group stage over the past week, with Hibs being one of them after they drew at Stirling Albion last weekend.

This setback should serve to ensure there is no complacency against their Championship opponents this weekend. Alloa are comfortable in the role of gritty underdogs and won’t be fazed by their trip to Easter Road, but Hibs’ superior quality coupled with their need for a victory as they bid to chase down group leaders Arbroath should ensure a home win.

Prediction: 2-0 to Hibs.

Craig Fowler

Hibs drew with League Two opposition last week so I suppose another slip up against a Championship side, albeit a part-time one, is possible.

That said, this is at Easter Road so Hibs will have that significant advantage. They should also convert chances at a higher rate than they did against Stirling.

I also have very little faith in the hiring of Peter Grant as a means of building on the foundations laid down by his predecessor Jim Goodwin.

Indeed, they failed to defeat Elgin City at home in his first game in charge. All in all, this should combine for a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Hibs win

Neil McGlade

I expect Paul Heckingbottom to make wholesale changes ahead of the visit of Alloa. Another match against lower league opposition affords the Englishman the opportunity to tinker with a few things. The players who were held to a 1-1 draw at Stirling Albion six days ago hardly set the heather alight either. On paper, Hibs should have enough at their disposal to pick up maximum points against the Wasps, particularly being the home team. New boy Josh Vela is likely to feature at some point too.

With current group leaders Arbroath already four points ahead of the Easter Road men in Group D, three points is a necessity if Hibs are to progress to the knock-out stages as group winners.

Prediction: Hibs win

Patrick McPartlin

Come 4.50pm on Saturday, we should have some indication of whether Hibs' 1-1 draw with Stirling Albion in their Betfred Cup group opener was a blip, or a sign of things to come.

My gut feeling is that Hibs will win quite convincingly, with players such as Florian Kamberi, Martin Boyle and Darren McGregor all in with a shout of returning to the starting line-up while new signing Josh Vela could also get a run-out.

Hibs need a win, and I'd expect a home crowd and a few more first-team players involved could see them over the line against an Alloa side containing a few wily characters.

Prediction: Hibs win

Joel Sked

Hibs should get their Betfred Cup campaign back on track with a comfortable win. Under new management in Peter Grant, the Wasps were a shambles in drawing 3-3 with League Two Elgin City on Tuesday.

If their defending is anything to go by in that encounter, struggling to deal with simple balls into striker Shane Sutherland, then Florian Kamberi, Christian Doidge et al should be rubbing their hands. On Twitter they proudly celebrate being the 'No.1 part-time team in Scotland' as well as 'Championship Survivors 2018/2019'.

They'll do well to survive a battering from a Hibs side who will look to put the draw with Stirling Albion behind them and show the home crowd it was a mere blip.

Prediction: Hibs 6-0 Alloa