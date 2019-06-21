'An amazing thing to do': Hibs fans react to new kits and sponsor

Hibs have unveiled their new home and away strips for the 2019/20 campaign and have also announced a new sponsor - the Hibernian Community Foundation. Here's what fans had to say about the change from Marathonbet and the new designs:

@Freddiewhite23: "My 8 year old son has just hit the roof with excitement. Thank god this came out today as I don’t think my ears could handle anymore... 'Dad is the Hibs strip out yet?'"

@ib4ngth3drums: "Much better than last season. Great sponsor too."

@AdmiralFallow: "Delighted with those especially away kit. Well done, Hibs."

@SSibbald9: "The away top is what dreams are made of."

@R11Loading: "Beautiful, glad we’ve pied marathon bet anaw."

@Sinclair1875: "Nice kits, and to now have a sponsor true to our club's charitable foundation, as opposed to another betting company, is also great to see. Good work."

@StevieBroon78: "Just read the stuff on the website, what a great idea by the club and an amazing thing to do. What. A. Club."

@RobbieSincIair: "The home kit is good, the away kit is bad, but most importantly well done on ditching a horrible betting company."

@lornee87: "Love the away kit. No sure about the home, I hate v-necks and the material looks like cotton."

@pmorton1980: "That purple thing is a monstrosity."

@Sauzee4: "Yawn! Home top is absolutely horrendous. Like pyjamas!"

@paulmoncur: "What are people going to moan about now that the kits revealed?"

