Analysis: Draws are costing Hibs – and it’s not just this season

If you can’t win the match, don’t lose it is a mantra often urged upon players. It appears a pretty obvious stance to take, a point is patently better than none at all.

However, it’s one Hibs appear to have taken to heart, the Easter Road outfit boasting more draws in the past three seasons than any other top six club.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom

The Capital club have already seen 12 of their matches so far end in draws, having also topped that particular chart least season, leaving fans to wonder just what might have been achieved had even a few of those results been turned into wins.

Paul Heckingbottom admitted Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu’s late equaliser in the final Edinburgh derby of the season had dealt a fatal blow to his side’s hopes of a place in next season’s Europa League, while last season Hibs could well reflect that 13 draws cost them their chance of finishing second on their return to the Premiership.

Three points for a win rather than just the one, a move designed to encourage teams to go looking for a victory rather than simply settling for stalemate.

The “new” system was introduced in England in 1981, but it took Scotland a further 13 years to bring it in – and with an immediate impact on the number of drawn matches.

In season 1993-94 the Scottish top flight produced a staggering 104 draws, a total of 58 points from 44 games earning Rangers the title.

However, with three points for a win the following season – the league trimmed from 12 to ten clubs – there were only 59 draws. And even with it expanded again to a dozen teams in 2000, there were a mere 56 draws last season.

The bald statistics clearly support the claim that the carrot of three points for a win is an incentive for teams to press forward rather than sit back trying to protect what they have.

Even so, we are now at the stage of the season when everyone at every club, managers, players and fans alike will be reviewing the events of the past ten months highlighting those games where they believe points were won and lost, matches in which a draw could be regarded as a fair – or even lucky outcome – and those which left them with their head in their hands.

And nowhere is such a postmortem more likely to be under way than at Easter Road, where Heckingbottom, after Sunday’s defeat by Rangers had brought a ten match unbeaten run to an end, sighed: “The draw with Hearts, if we had those two points it could still be in our own hands and we could have taken it right down to the wire with a big win next week [at Kilmarnock].”

Hibs have recorded more draws than any other top flight club this season, a third of their games so far and twice as many as Hearts sitting just three points behind them in sixth place.

As everyone looks back they’ll agree there were a number of games where a point was welcome, late equalisers from Jamie Maclaren and Darren McGregor against Aberdeen and Rangers respectively, for example.

But more likely will be the bemoaning of vital points dropped, draws at home to now relegated Dundee – despite having been two goals up – St Mirren and Livingston probably inflicting what will now be viewed as the greatest damage, particularly when you consider they’ve lost one game less than Aberdeen and two more than Kilmarnock.

It was a similar story last season, a second half charge seeing Neil Lennon’s players take the race for a second place to the penultimate game of the campaign.

But ponder just what might have been had 13 of those games, a total matched only by city neighbours Hearts who finished 18 points adrift, not finished in stalemate.

Lennon bemoaned that figure and with good cause, given his side had lost just seven games, three fewer than Rangers and two less than Aberdeen who finished three and six points ahead respectively in the final reckoning.

What price throwing away two-goal leads to both Motherwell and Kilmarnock?

Against that, of course, was that “bonkers, absolutely bonkers” five-all draw with Rangers on the final day, Hibs three ahead then 5-3 down before Maclaren claimed a late equaliser to spark Lennon’s famous “aeroplane” celebration enjoyed by everyone bar the SFA, who hit him with a three-match ban.

Close, but not close enough to that epic 6-6 draw away to Motherwell in May 2010, a result which equalled the highest scoring draw in any top division in the history of world football.

And even in winning the Championship at a canter – 11 points in front of Falkirk – Hibs made heavier weather than expected in a league by then devoid of Hearts and Rangers, 14 of their 36 league games ending in a draw, again more than any other club.

A failure to turn chances into goals was cited by Lennon as the reason why Hibs had to rely on a string of late equalisers – think Paul Hanlon against Falkirk, Jason Cummings at Morton and Martin Boyle against Raith Rovers and Dumbarton.

Even so, Hibs have ended each of the last seasons with a healthy “goals for” column but, like his predecessor, Heckingbottom has already put his finger on what needs to change if Hibs are to rid themselves of the tag of being the “treble chance” experts.

“Even when we have been winning games,” he said having seeing his side manage just one shot on target at Ibrox, “I have generally kept saying we should have created more chances. It’s about that final pass, that final bit of quality which means we are not getting efforts on goal.”