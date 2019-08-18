Basel target Flo Kamberi has fantastic attributes but must be more consistent says Hibs coach Robbie Stockdale

Flo Kamberi must showcase his quality on a more consistent basis in order to make the most of his "fantastic" attributes, according to Hibs assistant head coach Robbie Stockdale.

Kamberi, who has been linked with a £2 million switch to Swiss side Basel, will have impressed watching scouts with a clinical brace in Hibs' thrilling 5-3 extra-time triumph over Morton on Saturday.

Taking his tally for the campaign to four, the display in the Betfred Cup triumph was the perfect response to being left out of the starting line-up for Hibs' 6-1 capitulation against Rangers six days prior.

And Stockdale is desperate to see Kamberi shine with greater regularity.

Stockdale said: "Flo was good on Saturday. He looked quick, strong and took his goals well.

"He has fantastic attributes and we work hard with him.

"His consistency needs to improve and he will be the first to admit that.

"He is not your typical big centre-forward. For all he looks like he should be really dominant in the air, he has a better touch than that, he is quick.

"I have been fortunate to work with a few good players at the top end of the pitch and Flo offers similar qualities. The difference is they do it on a more consistent basis."

Kamberi's double was supplemented by goals by Scott Allan, Josh Vela and Christian Doidge as Hibs turned in a fine attacking display, although it was almost sabotaged by more sloppy, nervous defending.

Morton came back from behind on two occasions, with a Bob McHugh strike and own goals by Lewis Stevenson and Steven Whittaker giving the Easter Road side an almighty scare.