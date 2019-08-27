Basel to make decision on bid for Hibs striker Florian Kamberi

Basel will make a decision in the coming days over whether to follow up their interest in Florian Kamberi with an offer for the on-form Hibs player.

The Swiss Super League side intend to replenish their depleted attack ahead of the transfer deadline next week and the 24-year-old Easter Road striker is on their shortlist of prospective targets.

With Hibs reluctant to lose their most prolific hitman at this late stage of the transfer window, the Edinburgh Evening News understands it would take an offer of close to £3 million to tempt them to sell one of their main assets.

Basel sent a scout to Scotland to watch Kamberi in both the recent Premiership match against Rangers at Ibrox, when he was a second-half substitute, and the subsequent Betfred Cup win over Morton, when he scored twice. The Swiss striker made a positive impression and now Basel, who finished second in their domestic league last term, must decide whether he is the man to lead their attack as they prepare to kick off their Europa League campaign next month.

Basel currently have money to spend after selling last season’s top scorer Albian Ajeti to West Ham for a few in the region of £8 million. Their need to add at least one new striker in the coming days has been further exacerbated by the news that Ricky van Wolfswinkel, their second-top scorer from last term, will be out for an indefinite period after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this month. As a result, the Swiss heavyweights are currently operating with a batch of young, unproven strikers.

Kamberi joined Hibs last summer on a three-year contract after initially impressing during a four-month spell on loan from Grasshopper Zürich. In total, he has scored 27 goals in 64 appearances for the Edinburgh side, including five in seven outings this season. Hibs’ only other senior strikers at present are recent recruit Christian Doidge and Oli Shaw, who hasn’t started a single competitive match since Paul Heckingbottom became manager more than six months ago.