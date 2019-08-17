Basel to watch Hibs striker Florian Kamberi for second time as they weigh up move

Basel will watch Hibs striker Florian Kamberi for a second time this afternoon as they weigh up a move for the Swiss.

Scouts from the Swiss club were present to watch Kamberi last weekend against Rangers, although the 24-year-old only came on as a second-half substitute in the 6-1 defeat.

However, Basel want to take a further look at the former Grasshoppers player and will take in today’s Betfred Cup clash between Hibs and Morton at Easter Road. They are in need of a new striker after Ajman Ajeti’s departure to West Ham and a season-ending injury to Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

Basel crashed out of Europe earlier this week when they were defeated by LASK Linz in the Champions League. Their domestic Super League campaign starts on August 24.

Kamberi has been linked with a move away from Hibs this summer, with Croatian club Osijek and English Championship side Brentford credited with an interest.

Kamberi joined Hibs from Grasshopper Zürich on a permanent deal last summer after a successful loan spell. He has scored 23 goals in 57 appearances for the Hibees.

Hibs will be reluctant to sell Kamberi given that they only have three strikers on their books in the Swiss, Christian Doidge and Oli Shaw, but a sizeable bid would test their resolve. Grasshopper also have a sell-on clause believed to be in the region of 30 per cent.