‘Brutal performance’ - Hibs fans react to defeat at Kilmarnock

Here are a selection of tweets in response to a disappointing afternoon for Hibs at Rugby Park.

@HibsNews1875, referring to the penalty, tweeted: “It actually looks like the Killie player has grabbed Gray then just fallen over to try and trick the referee... Unfortunately the referee is Andrew Dallas!!!”

@ScottBallandor: “I get the Killie player dived and all but Scott Allan can’t come soon enough.”

@cybermark94: “Hibs were rank rotten. Not #hibsclass @KilmarnockFC deserves their win @HibernianFC need to do better next week. Id rather lose going for it, than finish on a whimper.”

@paulmoncur: “Meaningless game and can understand the players being in holiday mode but we just spent 90 minutes aimlessly launching the ball forward.”

@fraserkirky: “Brutal performance. If we started next season with an entirely new outfield 10, then nobody should be surprised.”

@rmorrison93: “Season’s just petering out now. It could have been a disaster if it wasn’t for Heck. The damage was done by our last manager and season looked over. Finish with a win and kick on next season.”

@HfcNufc: “Could have been worse if not for Ofir Marciano. Tie him down on longer deal pls.”

@arnieloudon: “Disappointing end to the season but let's consider what Heck managed to squeeze out of about 14 players for months, we'll be ok.”

@HibeeThe: “Hecky was right about that massive turnover. Hibs aren't very good really. Improvement needed everywhere.”