Callum McGregor says it's 'imperative' Celtic keep John Kennedy amid Hibs interest

Callum McGregor is a big fan of Celtic coach John Kennedy. Pic: SNS

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor hopes John Kennedy spurns any potential overtures from Hibs and remains as a coach at Parkhead.

Kennedy, along with former Sunderland boss Jack Ross, is one of the leading candidates for the vacant managerial position at Easter Road.

McGregor, who worked with Kennedy in Celtic's youth team prior to the 36-year-old becoming first-team coach, hailed the work he has done with the club and said that it is "imperative" that he stays with the club.

"I think he's massive," McGregor told Sky Sports. "Day-to-day, everybody will tell you how good John is and I think it's imperative from the club that we manage to keep him there.

