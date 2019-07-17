'Can't wait to be a part of it' - Hibs new boy Josh Vela eager to get going

Have your say

New Hibs signing Josh Vela has taken to Twitter for the first time since sealing a three-year deal at the Capital club.

The midfielder left Bolton Wanderers after 17 years earlier this summer, and became Paul Heckingbottom's seventh signing of the summer after Scott Allan, Christian Doidge, Adam Jackson, Tom James, Chris Maxwell and Joe Newell.

Writing on Twitter, the 25-year-old said: "Delighted to have joined Hibernian FC ,a massive club, with big ambition moving forwards.

"Can’t wait to be a part of it - it’s a fresh challenge for me and my family, time to start enjoying my football again, so here’s to a great season."

Vela could make his debut for Hibs on Saturday when Alloa are the visitors on Betfred Cup duty.