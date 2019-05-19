'Changes definitely required' - Hibs fans react to Aberdeen defeat

Hibs fans had their say on the final game of the season on social media and fans' forums as the side lost 2-1 to Aberdeen at Easter Road.

@ScottBallandOr: "Fitting that our season ends with Marciano saving a pen that Mackay Steven dived to get in a match we lost anyway."

@QMUW1: "Not the finest set of performances since the split! Defensively we need work and we must capitalise when we dominate like we did in the first half. Summer of rebuilding, onwards"

@LennonLynxy72: "Very poor since the split. Ok beating livi.saints.hamilton etc. We need to be beating the top 6 teams."

@Deanosborn: "Should have won that. Let’s look to next season."

@HFCTalk: "Horrendous 2nd half. Much work ahead needed..."

@hibsnet: "Harsh result but typical of the games we've had against Aberdeen this season."

@HomeOfHibs: "Thats it all over for another year! Well done @HibernianFC been a season with ups and downs, see you in pre season"

@ahsouter: "If you’d have told me at the start of the season we’d finish 5th I’d have been gutted. But come Lennon leaving and the state we were in I’m fine with it. It’s not been the best season but we go again and Hecky seems to be the captain of the ship we need + we finished above hearts."

@BeniceGjb: "Changes definitely required though. Hopefully Hecky has ideas on what, and who we need."

@HibsCentral: "Decent first half from us. Second half was pretty meh. Our passing was pretty awful. Looking forward to seeing who Hecky brings in this summer. Roll on next season"

Snifter Pee Rot: "Poor end to the season from us, no getting away from it. Not good enough."

tamig: "Thought we played some good stuff in patches today and that should have been enough to take the points. Poor finishing was our downfall. Gray, Mcgregor, Milligan, Mallan and Omeonga all had good games for me. Disappointing we couldn’t get at least an equaliser. Aberdeen know how to play the game though. A mechanical unit. Fifth place from where we were is a decent finishing position."

bingo70: "Yeah, beaten by a better team today but we did alright. Finding it hard to be bothered at all, excited about the summer ahead."

Jim44: "Without major surgery, we’ll hover around the middle of the table next season."

Pretty Boy: "A season I'm glad to see the back off."

nickwhibs: "Yet again only got ourselves to blame for not taking advantage when we are the better team against them. Disappointing season overall but looking forward to next with some new signings"

Tug Wilson: "Cue some mass overreaction on here for the next few weeks. Heckingbottom did well to get top 6 with an unbalanced and demotivated squad. Yes some recruitment required. Mass clear out? Probably not. With what the manager has shown over the last few months we have to have faith in the club to make the right decisions and improve next season. Target is to get amongst Killie and Aberdeen for 3rd. In Hecky I trust."

HappyAsHellas: Decent enough from Hecky to get us where we are given the squad he's had to work with. As has been said his real work starts now but I'm looking forward to next season already and more European nights at ER.

PeeJay: "Pretty poor 2nd half - too many mistakes at the back by people who should know better and nothing with any sense of urgency and bite up front - disappointing top 6 sequence of games for us"

jakedance: "I thought we were decent in the first half but didn’t look much like scoring in the second. Aberdeen are cute, they commit 3/4 of a foul in every challenge. We need to learn how to play better against them and Hearts if we want to finish higher. Our record against nearest rivals isn’t good enough."

coldingham hibs: "Thought we played well today definitely deserved at least a point and I don’t think anyone would argue if we got all 3. A couple of mistakes cost us dearly. There will be a big turnaround of players and hopefully we get a bit more physicality and power."