Chris Maxwell: Scotland keeping tabs on progress of Hibs' on-loan Preston North End goalkeeper

Hibs goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is being monitored by Scotland coaching staff ahead of a possible call-up to the national team.



The Hibs stopper - currently on a season-long loan from Preston North End - has dislodged Ofir Marciano as the club's No.1 and has impressed in recent matches against Hearts, Kilmarnock, Celtic and Aberdeen.

Despite representing Wales at various youth levels and playing the majority of his career in England, Maxwell qualifies for Scotland due to his father and other family members hailing from the Bathgate and Falkirk areas.

Scotland assistant coach Steven Reid has admitted that Maxwell is on his radar as manager Steve Clarke tries to improve his options.

"I think we also have to look at Chris Maxwell at Hibs," said Reid about potential additions to the squad. "I don't think it's an issue if players weren't born in Scotland. If they are fit, playing well and show willingness to play for Scotland, then that's great."

In a recent interview, Maxwell revealed that he would be keen switch his allegiance to Scotland.