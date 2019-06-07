Chris Maxwell to Hibs? Easter Road side linked with Preston goalkeeper

Hibs are reportedly keen on Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, with Paul Heckingbottom looking to bolster his options between the sticks.









The 28-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at League One play-off winners Charlton, is effectively third-choice at Deepdale and unlikely to unseat either Declan Rudd or Connor Ripley in the pecking order.

The Easter Road side need reinforcements in goal, with the end of Adam Bogdan's loan spell and Ross Laidlaw's permanent departure to Ross County leaving the Capital club with just Ofir Marciano and inexperienced duo Kevin Dabrowski and Patrick Martin for back-up.



Former Wales Under-21 international, Maxwell, who has also had stints with Wrexham, Fleetwood Town and Cambridge, according to the Daily Record, could agree a season-long loan deal in Edinburgh, with his Preston contract due to expire next summer.

Heckingbottom is keen to add a goalkeeper to challenge Israeli international Marciano as first-choice 'keeper - but the 29-year-old's comments in an interview with media in his homeland hinted that he could be eyeing a move away from Hibs, which could pave the way for Maxwell to become the Hibees' No.1.

Maxwell, who has a Scottish grandparent, was the subject of interest from former Scotland boss Alex McLeish last year. Despite being born in Wales and representing his country of birth at underage level, the shot-stopper could still switch allegiance to Scotland if the interest was followed up.