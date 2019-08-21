Christian Doidge: I’m not as popular as fans favourites but I will win Hibs supporters over

Hibs striker Christian Doidge has revealed his determination to win over the fans, hoping that one day he’ll become as popular as team-mates Flo Kamberi and Scott Allan.

Doidge has endured a slow start to his career in Scotland after becoming one of head coach Paul Heckingbottom’s eight summer arrivals, the goal which clinched Hibs’ Betfred Cup tie win over Morton after he stepped from the bench for extra time only his second for the Capital club.

However, while accepting he’s the “new boy” in comparison to Kamberi and Allan, the former Forest Green Rovers hitman insisted he is ready and willing to fight for the affection of the supporters.

“They are obviously players who have done well for the club and are very well liked,” said the 26-year-old. “At the end of the day, I am the other striker, new to the club but determined to do well and hopefully I can be looked at like Scotty and Flo eventually.

“That’s not going to come overnight or with one half-decent performance, it’s going to come with a lot of them and I am going to work hard to produce them.”

Doidge had to watch from the bench as Heckingbottom gave Kamberi the nod to lead the line against Morton, the Swiss striker scoring twice, as did Allan who opened the scoring in the 5-3 win. The Welshman admitted it can be frustrating not to be in the starting line-up with Heckingbottom preferring to deploy a lone striker, but he claimed his feelings took second place to having a winning team.

He said: “There’s competition between me and Flo, but in a good way. We both want to do well for the club. I was very happy he got two goals, but all I care about is a positive result for the football club.

“The manager has formations we have been working on in training every day so we know what he wants and whoever the guy is upfront, you have to back him all the way. I’m sure it would be the same for Scotty and Flo, you get frustrated if you are not playing but you have to put in the performances on the pitch that warrant a start, that’s the important thing.”

Doidge admitted he’s still getting to grips with the Scottish game but he’s enjoying the greater intensity he’s found here. “We’ve not had many games in the top flight, only St Mirren and Rangers.

“I played the 90 against Rangers and had a bit-part against St Mirren but they are two totally different scale of football clubs. It’s intense, everyone is well supported. It’s a great opportunity up here because so many fans come to watch, home and away. The Ibrox crowd is the biggest I’ve played in front of by far. I’ve played at Wembley (in the National League play-off against Tranmere two years ago) but with nowhere near as many people or that noise, but it was good. The result didn’t help but if you are losing 6-1, you warrant a kick up the bum. That’s football.”