Could former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Dylan McGeouch be heading back to Scotland?

Derek McInnes is looking to bring former Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch back to Scottish football, according to the Daily Record.

The Aberdeen boss is hoping to take advantage of Sunderland manager Jack Ross being told to trim his wage bill.

Former Hibs star Dylan McGeouch pictured scoring against Aberdeen in the 2017 Scottish Cup semi-final.

If he does then McGeouch could well be one of the first players allowed to leave. The 26-year-old joined prior to last season following a stellar 2017/18 campaign with Hibs, but failed to truly establish himself as a regular starter at the Stadium of Light.

He made just 14 league starts and 31 total appearances in all competitions.

McInnes is desperately hoping to add a sitting midfielder before his side's Europa League clash with RoPS next month.

Graeme Shinnie and Dominic Ball have both departed this summer, while new signing Craig Bryson is still recovering from injury.

