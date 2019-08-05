Current Hibs star explains why Rangers’ Glenn Middleton would be great signing

Steven Whittaker has backed Glenn Middleton to make an impact at Easter Road if Hibs can land the Rangers youngster on a loan deal.

Hibees boss Paul Heckingbottom has made a move for the Scotland Under-21 player after Martin Boyle was ruled out for months, the winger due a second operation on his left knee.

Middleton had been linked with a switch to Dutch club NAC Breda, with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard keen for the 19-year-old to get more first-team action, but he was at Easter Road to see Heckingbottom’s side beat St Mirren 1-0 in their opening Premiership match of the season.

Heckingbottom confirmed that talks about a season-long loan deal were under way and Whittaker, who was with Norwich when Middleton – who made 28 appearances for Rangers last season and scored five goals – was part of the Canaries youth set-up, believes he could be a good acquisition for Hibs.

He said: “I played with Glenn at Norwich when I was down there and he was a young boy coming through. He was highly thought-of and he trained with the first team a few times.

“Being Scottish I got to know him a little bit and he will fit in well here with the boys. He is a great lad with great talent and he would be a good addition if he comes in.

“He is another guy who can unlock defences. He has played through the middle and out left with Rangers.

“He has power and quality when he gets into the final third.

“We can give him game-time if he isn’t getting it at Rangers so it will only be good for him if he comes here. He is a different player to Martin Boyle and he hasn’t played a lot of first-team football. He could grow here and get more football.”