The damning statistic which highlights Hibs' problems this season - compared to their Premiership rivals

As soon as ex-Hibee Brian Graham had sent his shot past Chris Maxwell after coming on as a second-half substitute to bring the Staggies back into it, the Easter Road support feared the worst.

They had seen this flick before. Get in front, look relatively comfortable, then throw away the three points. It's a key reason why manager Paul Heckingbottom hasn't seen his side win a league game since the opening day of the season.

St Johnstone, Hearts, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hamilton and now Ross County.

There was an inevitability about Hibs dropping points after taking the lead against Ross County. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirteen points given up from winning positions in just ten league games so far, four more than Motherwell who are next on nine points.

Against St Johnstone in August, Hibs gave up the lead twice, while Hearts came from behind to win earlier this month before County brought back a two-goal deficit to get a point. All at Easter Road.

Remarkably, Hibs have gone in front in the last five fixtures and failed to see it out. Doing so so often will play on the minds of the players and with it comes tension, nerves and ultimately fatalism.

The argument could be made that the side have had the chances to put away teams, something which Stevie Mallan has mentioned in recent weeks, noting they will soon destroy an opponent. Yet, even with those missed chances, they should not be throwing away a two-goal lead at home to Ross County, or failing to beat Hamilton when going ahead.

How does it compare to league rivals?

Unsurprisingly, Celtic and Rangers have not given up any points from leading positions, nor have St Mirren. Yet, they have taken the lead just twice this campaign.

Ross County, St Johnstone, Hamilton, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen have all lost just two points from winning positions. Within that group there are a few teams who haven't been ahead all that often. Killie are the exception. They have shown their ability to hold onto leads, something which has seen them rise to third.

Hearts, Motherwell and Livingston have been guilty of throwing away points,

Aberdeen - 2 (points)

Celtic - 0

Hamilton - 3

Hearts - 7

Hibs - 13

Kilmarnock - 3

Motherwell - 9

Livingston - 8

Rangers - 0

Ross County - 2

St Johnstone - 2