Defiant Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom insists he is still the man for the job

Hibs under-fire head coach Paul Heckingbottom has claimed he's not living in fear of losing his job following derby day defeat by capital rivals Hearts.

Heckingbottom admitted he was "gutted" to have watched his side slip to a third successive Premiership win as goals from Jambos striker Uche Ikpeazu and youngster Aaron Hickey steer their side to a much needed win, one which lifts the Tynecastle club off the bottom of the table and above Hibs.

The Easter Road side had taken an early second half lead through Stevie Mallan's tremendous strike but are now with just one win in six in the league, this latest setback sparking a protest after the match outside the ground's Main Stand.

"I am sort of gutted as you might imagine," said the Yorkshireman. But when asked if "people further up might feel this result changes things as far as his future is concerned, he said: "You would have to get them sat here talking to that. I have no problem answering questions but you are asking the wrong person."

However, when asked if he felt he was the man to turn round a record which has seen Hibs win just one of their last 11 league games, Heckingbottom said: "yes, 100 per cent.If you are to do your job, you cannot be thinking like that. It's pointless."