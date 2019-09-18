Derby is chance for one of the Hibs new boys to become a hero – Michael Weir

Much has been made of the lack of action for many of Paul Heckingbottom’s summer signings - six of them starting the match against Kilmarnock on the bench.

But what a chance Sunday’s derby could give one or more of them to became an instant hero in the eyes of the Hibs supporters. Remember Daryl Horgan going to Tynecastle last season, scoring two goals and then taking his game on to another level.

Heckingbottom has insisted the team he selects for the visit of Hearts will reflect his desire to see a more aggressive performance from his side which suggests changes are likely to be made for what is a huge match for both clubs.

That could mean some who we haven’t seen too much of getting an opportunity, one which they should be desperate to grasp.

We have seen time and again players who have either been out of the picture a bit or struggling for form suddenly produce the goods in such a match and on the back of one good performance - particularly if you end up on the winning side - your season is up and running.

Although Hibs lost again at Rugby Park I did think, particularly in the first half, that there were signs of improvement from the Motherwell game which was encouraging although we didn’t really carry enough of a cutting edge to worry Killie too much.

Heckingbottom’s latest signings, Jason Naismith and Merkel Hallberg made their debuts at the weekend and both look to have added a bit of presence to the side while the return of Ryan Porteous following his long lay-off was good, and we’ll need the physicality he brings against Hearts.

My one worry that the Jambos might carry too much of a physical threat for us but it’s up to Heckingbottom to devise a game plan to try to nullify that aspect.

Like ourselves, Hearts aren’t playing particularly well at the minute so it will be important to get a grip on the game as quickly as possible.

We’re missing big players like David Gray, Darren McGregor and Martin Boyle but Hearts also have some that I think would be playing if they were fit such as John Souttar, Peter Haring and Jamie Walker.