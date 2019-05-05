'Dock every player's wages': Hibs fans react to 1-0 defeat at Rangers

Fans react on social media after Hibs lost their unbeaten league run under new boss Paul Heckingbottom, going down 1-0 at Ibrox.

@andrewjeffrey7: "Well that was end of season fare with Rangers having the majority of the ball. Superb save from McGregor before his idiocy. It was only save he had to make. Hibs attacking intent came to late which will frustrate. Mallan good for Hibs, Jack and Davis dictated for the home side."

@Iain1875: "Dock every player’s wage. Shocking performance."

@Deanosborn: "A tough defeat to take. Played well."

@euan_boyle: "Why do folk have a go at Kamberi but nobody points out McNulty has been s**** for weeks?"

@PeterLid: "Why only 3 minutes on the clock for stoppage time and why didn’t we get to retake that corner? Total joke."

@gav1902016: "1-0 down in injury time against 10 men with an outfield player in goals and you don’t even attempt to challenge for a drop ball in rangers box?"

@Iain1875: "Omeonga’s worst game in a hibs shirt. Nothing’s happened for him today."

@AndyHaggon: "McNulty touched the ball about 3 times, Gauld looks frailer than the old bird fae Titanic, Horgan the hide and seek champion, Omeonga just runs into people. But apart fae that it’s going well Hibs."

@calumkelly8: "Can’t help but feel that Kamberi gets a shockingly hard time off the Hibs fans. Stick with him for next season and let him play with the quality of a guy like Scott Allan behind him again."

@Hibsfanpage1: "Need to play two up top. Flo and Marc. Kamberi out on the left and McNulty on his own up top just doesn’t seem to work."

@scottthehibee: "Completely over the top criticism of Ryan Gauld after starting his first game in 3 months."