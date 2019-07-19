Does Stephane Omeonga have a future at Genoa - there could be good news for Hibs fans?

In recent month Hibs have used social media effectively to engage with fans and it has continued this summer.

Those behind the club's official Twitter account have brilliantly teased new signings, especially at times when no one was expecting anything of the sort.

When a gif or image appears suggesting that an announcement is set to be made, fans have simultaneously hammered the refresh button and said their prays with the hope that the club will confirm the re-signing of Stephane Omeonga.

The Belgian midfielder was a sensation at Easter Road last season on loan from Genoa, becoming a fans' favourite in what seemed record time with his all-action midfield displays and likeable personality.

It was crucial first-team football for the player and with the player under contract with the Serie A side until 2022, Hibs always knew they were going to face stiff competition to bring him back.

His involvement for Belgium in the Uefa Under-21 Championships meant there was not going to be any quick resolution, especially with reports of teams in Italy keen to recruit his services.

However, there is good news for Hibs: Genoa's transfer business.

The Rossoblu have been busy in the transfer market, spending nearly £40million. The vast majority of the outlay has been on five midfielders - all of which play in central areas.

Genoa were in friendly action during the week, with a raft of players being given game time. However, Omeonga wasn't among the squad.