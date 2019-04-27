Edinburgh derby: Hibs announce minute's applause before Hearts kick-off in tribute to Billy McNeill

Hibs have announced they are planning a minute's applause prior to kick-off in tomorrow's Edinburgh derby so fans can pay tribute to Scottish football legend Billy McNeill.

The Scottish football great is most remembered for his playing career at Celtic where he was a one-club man. In 1967 he became the first Briton to lift the European Cup after the Parkhead side defeated Inter Milan in Lisbon.

He would go on to manage Celtic on two separate occasions, as well as spells at Aberdeen, Clyde, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Interestingly he had a one-game caretaker spell with Hibs in 1998.

McNeill passed away on Monday at the age of 79.

Writing on Twitter, Hibs urged fans of both teams to take part in the minute's applause ahead of the 12.25pm kick off at Easter Road, writing: "Supporters should note that there will be a minute's applause prior to kick-off tomorrow for both sets of supporters to pay tribute to the late Billy McNeill - an icon of the Scottish game and remembered fondly for his time at Easter Road"

