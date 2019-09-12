Ex-Hibs favourite Efe Ambrose keen on a return

Former Hibs defender Efe Ambrose remains without a club and has confirmed he is keen on a return to Scottish football.

Efe Ambrose was a fans' favourite at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

The 30-year-old has been without a club since he left Derby County at the end of last season.

Ambrose, a popular figure at Easter Road, left Hibs for the English Championship side in January after he triggered a release clause in his contract at a time when he was the club's in-form player.

However, the move wasn't a positive one with the Nigerian not playing a single minute for the Rams, who were then managed by Frank Lampard.

The defender, who played more than 250 times in Scotland, is currently training back in his homeland with Narayi Celtic Kaduna to maintain his fitness.

He has already rejected a lucrative deal from a Turkish side.

He told the Daily Record: “I would never say never about the possibility of coming back to Scottish football.

“It is a great place to play football and I feel the Scottish league is growing and getting better.

"The standing and reputation of the league is growing and there is a real profile to it with the likes of Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard now at Celtic and Rangers.

“I have had some great times in Scotland. My times there, with Celtic and Hibs, were amongst the best of my career and if there was interest there then it is something I would definitely consider.”

He added: “I have been training every day with my local team back in Nigeria and playing in friendly games.

“So when I get my next move sorted, I will be ready to hit the ground running and to be able to get up to speed very quickly. That was the problem when I went to Derby last season.”

Ambrose, who joined Celtic in 2012, was brought to Easter Road by former boss Neil Lennon in 2017, initially on a short-term loan.

He helped Hibs to promotion from the Championship and then reach the Europa League.