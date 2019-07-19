Ex-Hibs forward sparks Kilmarnock's shock Europa League exit to Connah's Quay

Jamie Insall celebrates as Connah's Quay Nomads knock Kilmarnock out of Europe
Former Hibs forward Jamie Insall was the catalyst for Kilmarnock's horror show against Welsh part-timers Connah's Quay.

Insall, who has only recently returned to football following a drugs ban, came on as a 70th minute substitute for Andy Morrison's men, and the one-time East Fife loanee was hauled down by Rugby Park defender Stuart Findlay to win a penalty and the decisive second goal for the Rhyl outfit having been on the park for fewer than ten minutes.

The 2-0 victory on the night handed Connah's Quay a 3-2 aggregate win following their late 2-1 defeat last week in Wales, with half of the Connah's Quay squad due in work just hours after returning to Wales.

The prize for Nomads' stunning win is a glamour tie against Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade.

The 27-year-old will hope his involvement against Killie can help him force his way into the starting line-up against Savo Milosevic's side. The Welsh Premier League side host Partizan on July 26 before travelling to the Serbian capital for the return leg on August 1.