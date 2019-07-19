Ex-Hibs forward sparks Kilmarnock's shock Europa League exit to Connah's Quay

Former Hibs forward Jamie Insall was the catalyst for Kilmarnock's horror show against Welsh part-timers Connah's Quay.

Insall, who has only recently returned to football following a drugs ban, came on as a 70th minute substitute for Andy Morrison's men, and the one-time East Fife loanee was hauled down by Rugby Park defender Stuart Findlay to win a penalty and the decisive second goal for the Rhyl outfit having been on the park for fewer than ten minutes.

The 2-0 victory on the night handed Connah's Quay a 3-2 aggregate win following their late 2-1 defeat last week in Wales, with half of the Connah's Quay squad due in work just hours after returning to Wales.

The prize for Nomads' stunning win is a glamour tie against Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade.

The 27-year-old will hope his involvement against Killie can help him force his way into the starting line-up against Savo Milosevic's side. The Welsh Premier League side host Partizan on July 26 before travelling to the Serbian capital for the return leg on August 1.