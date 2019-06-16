Ex-Hibs star Dylan McGeouch extends Sunderland contract – but future remains unclear

Former Hibs star Dylan McGeouch has extended his contract with Sunderland – however, the midfielder’s future remains unclear.

McGeouch and team-mate Reece James both signed one-year deals last summer and had an option for a second season.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has now confirmed both had taken up that option. When asked on Twitter by a fan whether the duo had extended their contracts, Donald simply responded ‘yes’.

McGeouch made 30 appearances in all competitions for Jack Ross’ side last season. Despite being fit – save for a few minor niggles – he started only five League One games in 2019.

The 26-year-old, who made 121 appearances for Hibs before leaving for Wearside last summer, didn’t make the match-day squad for any of Sunderland’s three season-defining play-off matches, home and away to Portsmouth and the defeat by Charlton Athletic at Wembley.

With Lee Cattermole, Grant Leadbitter, Max Power and George Honeyman as options in central midfield, Sunderland are well-stocked in that area of the field.

McGeouch revealed after the Wembley play-off defeat he was considering his future, so signing a new contract may not necessarily be a sign of commitment on his part, but gives his current employers the option of a fee were he to move on.

“I have a big decision to make in the summer,” McGeouch admitted at the end of last month.

“I am just going to go away over the summer, reassess things and see where we are. I have not given up hope of making it with Sunderland. I still believe I can play a part in helping Sunderland be successful.

“The club will reassess and everybody will reassess things. We will see what happens over the summer and in pre-season to see whether we can kick on.

“It is disappointing I have not played as much as I would have liked but it is something I will look at over the summer and see where my future is at and take it from there.”

Hibs are monitoring the situation with interest. Head coach Paul Heckingbottom, when asked about the possibility of bringing McGeouch back to Edinburgh during a question-and-answer session in the Hibs Supporters Club last month, confirmed he was a player the club had discussed.