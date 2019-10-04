Ex-Hibs star Jason Cummings gives reason for struggles since leaving Easter Road

Former Hibs star Jason Cummings has opened up on his struggles since leaving Easter Road and believes he's finally in a place to thrive once again.

READ MORE - How the Hibs players performed in September - ranked in order

The Shrewsbury Town striker reckons stints with other clubs didn't work out because the managers in place didn't sign or want him.

Jason Cummings was a free-scoring striker during his days at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Cummings has bounced around clubs since leaving Hibs for Nottingham Forest in a seven-figure move two years ago.

After struggling to cement a place in the Forest first-team - despite scoring a brace in a League Cup victory at Newcastle United - he moved on loan to Rangers.

Though the Ibrox side had an option to sign the player permanently, they decided against doing so and he went on loan to Peterborough United at the beginning of last season.

After scoring six goals in six games, Cummings soon dropped out of the starting XI, something he attributes to a viral video of him drunkenly smashing up his rented flat, an episode he now regrets.

Following an unsuccessful spell with Luton Town he was allowed to leave Forest in the summer. There was speculation he would return to Edinburgh to play with either Hearts or Hibs, but when neither side showed interest he signed with Shrewsbury.

Now the 24-year-old is hell-bent on making up for lost time.

He told the Scottish Sun: “I got lucky at Hibs. I wouldn’t say I took it for granted, but I loved it and I was playing every week. That’s what I was used to.

“After the Rangers move and the Luton move, I realised you have to go to a team where the manager signs you.

“At Rangers, Graeme Murty didn’t sign me. At Luton, Mick Harford didn’t sign me. They picked the team, but I came in and they hadn’t signed me.

“The recruitment departments sign you having seen the potential, but the managers didn’t pick me as much as I’d hoped.

“Steve Evans wanted me at Peterborough and signed me. I was playing week in, week out.

“I got Player of the Month in my first month. My starts-to-goals ratio was so good it was a joke, but I probably ruined that myself.

“This season it was massive for me to find a club where I’m actually going to play games. I just need a run of games. For a striker, it’s huge.

“If you look at my time at Luton, Forest, Peterborough and Rangers and look at the number of minutes I’ve played, it’s not good enough for someone my age."

READ MORE - Analysis: Paul Heckingbottom’s three bold calls