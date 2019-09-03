Ex-Hibs striker Simon Murray faces six months out after suffering serious injury playing for Bidvest Wits

Former Hibs striker Simon Murray is facing at least six months on the sidelines after sustaining a serious injury in his first league appearance this season for Bidvest Wits.

The 27-year-old, who scored 14 goals in 28 games for the Easter Road side during the 2017/18 season, lasted just three minutes of Wits' 2-1 win over Stellenbosch - who recently added former Hibs trialist Ryan Moon to their ranks - at the Bidvest Stadium on August 28.

Murray was substituted after coming off worst in an early challenge with visiting defender Nyiko Mobbie.

However, the full extent of his injury only became clear this week after the player underwent a scan on his knee.

Murray, who hit eight goals in 28 games for the ABSA Premiership side last season following his surprise move from Scotland, has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and faces at least six months on the sidelines.

The player has been inundated with messages of support from the world of football, with former Dundee United team-mates Coll Donaldson, Scott Fraser and Blair Spittal all getting in touch to wish him well.