‘Fairly comfortable but we should have had more goals’ - Hibs fans react to win over Elgin

Here are a selection of online comments from Hibs fans following the 2-0 victory over Elgin City.

@stevesyb tweeted: “Thoroughly professional job from Hibs. Although the decision from the linesman to say Kamberi was offside for the goal in the 1st half is easily the worst decision you'll see all season.”

@braddhfc: “Hibs are going to be strong this season, strength in depth for sure.”

@HibeesMc: “Big Daz out there taking bodies. Never change big man.”

hibs.net poster B.H.F.C. said: “Fairly comfortable but thought we should have kicked on and scored another couple of goals.”

Heisenberg added: “I thought we were pretty comfortable aside from a couple of moments where we looked dodgy at the back. Newell was ok, he was a bit greedy at times and has no pace. Good player with the ball though and linked well in the middle. Doidge worked hard and had a couple of half chances. Hanlon will provide better balance in central defence. Worrying stuff about Boyle. Could really do with signing another quick wide player and a central midfielder for cover.”

John Davies on Facebook wasn’t so impressed. He said: “If we can’t dispose of teams like Elgin better than this it could be a long season. Need more strength in midfield.”

Connor Stewart responded: “Got to remember, the rest of the top six teams bar celtic and rangers have been dire as well. I think everyone will step up when the league starts and playing in front of a big home support will help aswell. its not really the same hype against these teams.”

Posters on hibs.net were impressed with Joe Newell’s contribution. York Hibees said: “What a find.”

We are Hibs added: “Night and day compared to his performance against Stirling where imo he didn't look all that interested. May need to step up and continue tonight's form if Boyle is knackered.”

Hiber-nation said: “Big relief to see that the boy can play a bit. Long way to go though.”

Brog noted: “My 1st sight of him tonight & I can see how he could be frustrating but he's undoubtedly got ability. He reminded me a bit of Ally McLeod in that he seemed to do things without effort. If he's half as good as Ally we’ll have a player.”

Finally, @melclements91 is praying Martin Boyle isn’t facing another spell on the sidelines. She tweeted: “Hope @MartinBoyle9 is doing alright and it’s more of a niggle rather than a recurrence of his injury. He’s been through a rough time and worked so hard to get back it would be cruel to see him out again so soon. Rest up fella!”