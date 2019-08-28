Florian Kamberi: FC Basel drop interest in on-form Hibs striker

FC Basel have dropped their interest in Hibs striker Florian Kamberi, the Evening News can reveal.

The Swiss Super League club have been monitoring the 24-year-old closely this summer and had him watched in person twice earlier this month.

Basel management were impressed with Kamberi and had him on a shortlist of potential targets to replenish their strike force following the £8 million sale of Albian Ajeti and serious injury to Ricky van Wolfswinkel

However, with a price tag of close to £3m around the neck of Hibs’ main striker, the Swiss heavyweights have decided they will not be paying any more transfer fees this summer and will instead look elsewhere. Palmeiras striker Arthur Cabral is close to moving to St Jakob-Park on loan.

Several British and European clubs have been tracking Kamberi’s progress over the past year but, with Basel having been the most serious suitors to date, it looks increasingly likely that he will remain at Easter Road beyond Monday’s transfer deadline.

The news will come as a boost to supporters after a bright start to the season in which he has scored five goals in seven games, including three in his last two.