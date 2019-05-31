Former Hibs assistant Garry Parker 'won't join Neil Lennon at Celtic'

Have your say

Garry Parker will not return to Celtic as a member of Neil Lennon's backroom staff, the Scottish Sun have revealed.

Former Hibs assistant manager Garry Parker.

Lennon is looking to bring another coach to Parkhead, but it won't be his long-time friend.

Parker was the No.2 to Lennon during their time at Hibs and had previously been on his coaching staff during the Northern Irishman's first spell in charge of Celtic.

John Kennedy is expected to continue in his role as Celtic assistant when Lennon's return as permanent manager is confirmed.

The club are working towards announcing Lennon's hiring by the end of Friday.

