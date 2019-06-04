Former Hibs coach John Doolan reckons Liam Henderson will relish playing in Serie A

John Doolan reckons Hibs hero Liam Henderson has all the attributes to hold his own in Serie A.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who won the Scottish Cup with the Easter Road side three years ago at the end of a season on loan from Celtic, will play in Italy’s top flight next term after helping Verona win the Serie B play-off final on Sunday.

Former Hibs first-team coach Doolan said: “Everyone probably raised their eyebrows when Hendo first went to Italy as he could probably have gone to the English Championship or stayed in Scotland, but I had no doubt that he’d be a success wherever he went because he’s got a real appetite for the game as well as real talent.

“He’s always had a drive to get better and kick on with his career, and it’s absolutely outstanding that he’s got into Serie A. It’s a different type of football but I think he’ll be able to handle it. Technically he’s been improving all the time and physically he’ll have more stature and presence about him now. It’ll be a good test for him playing against teams like Juventus.”

Doolan, now a coach at Accrington Stanley, forged a close bond with Henderson at Easter Road and is thrilled by his latest exploits. “We did lots of work together at Hibs so it’s nice to see him go on and do what he’s done,” said Doolan. “He’s a really infectious character who always wants to learn and improve. He’s everything you want in a young person. I had a wee chat with him over the WhatsApp to congratulate him on getting promoted. I’m just proud to have had a small part in his development. I’m made up for him because he’s a great lad.”