Former Hibs flop James Collins scores on international debut

Former Hibs striker James Collins scored on his international debut for the Republic of Ireland.

READ MORE - Hibs star Ryan Porteous comes through 90 minutes in Scotland Under-21 victory

The Luton Town star was introduced on the hour-mark during Ireland's friendly encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

Former Hibs striker James Collins.

It took him just 26 minutes for the Englishman to open his tally for his adopted nation, getting on the end of an Enda Stevens cross to divert it past the keeper from close range.

That completed the scoring as Mick McCarthy's side ran out 3-1 winners.

Collins played just one season at Easter Road after being bought by Hibs for a reported fee of £200,000.

With heavy expectations on his shoulders, Collins failed to live up to the price tag, netting just six times in 40 appearances as Hibs were relegated from the top flight of Scottish football under manager Terry Butcher.