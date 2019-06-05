Former Hibs goalkeeper Lawrie Leslie passes away at 84

Former Hibs goalkeeper Lawrie Leslie has passed away, aged 84.

The Edinburgh-born Leslie spent three years at Easter Road between 1956 and 1959 and played in the 1958 Scottish Cup final defeat by Clyde.

After starting his career with Hawkhill Amateurs, Leslie joined Newtongrange Star in his late teens. Thereafter he signed for Hibs aged 21 after a trial that his Army compatriot Jock Buchan had encouraged him to apply for.

Leslie took over from long-serving goalkeeper Tommy Younger and was a team-mate of some giants of the club’s history such as Eddie Turnbull, Joe Baker and Willie Ormond.

He made almost 100 appearances for the Leith side – including that 1-0 defeat by Clyde in front of 95,123 people at Hampden – before being sold to Airdrie for £4,475.

He spent two seasons with the Lanarkshire club where he became captain before later being inducted into their Hall of Fame.

During his time at Airdrie, Leslie won all five of his full Scotland caps. His debut was a 2-0 defeat to Wales in October 1960.

He had been in line to face England at Wembley in April 1961 but an eye injury sustained the week before the game meant he missed what became an infamous 9-3 defeat at the hands of the Auld Enemy.

Later in 1961, Leslie was sold to West Ham United for £14,000.

He spent two seasons at Upton Park, then had two years with Stoke City and two years at Millwall before winding down his illustrious career at Southend United, where he also performed coaching duties.