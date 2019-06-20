Former Hibs loanee Marc McNulty returns to Edinburgh for charity match

Marc McNulty returns to Edinburgh on Friday for a charity match to benefit the Royal Hospital for Sick Kids following the death of a four-month-old baby.

The Reading striker, who scored eight goals in 17 appearances on loan at Hibs last season, is preparing to feature alongside Livingston's Keaghan Jacobs in the game at Spartans' Ainslie Park.

It has been organised in memory of little Luke Knox, who passed away at Edinburgh's Sick Kids earlier this year after contracting meningitis. His parents, Gary and Jen, want to raise money for the hospital in their son's honour.

McNulty is a lifelong friend and is hoping to see a big crowd in attendance on the night. "I've known Gary since I was very young in primary school. He was best mates with my older brother, Kevin, so when this happened to him it was heartbreaking for myself and the people close to him," said the Scotland internationalist, now back at his parent club with Hibs hoping to bring him back to Easter Road for next season.

"I'd also like to ask as many people to pop along as possible to help raise money for a great cause. I have my own little boy, Freddie, who was rushed into the sick kids in February with pneumonia and I seen first-hand how hard they work.

"I am really proud of Gary and Jen for how they have stayed so strong throughout such a difficult time. I may even pull the boots on to play in the game - so it may be a chance for some Hearts fans to get down and boo or for Hibs fans to come and see I've got better at penalties!"

Gary explained why he and Jen want to help others who find themselves in need of the services provided by the Sick Kids. "Myself and Jen are hoping that we can help raise as much money as we possibly can in Luke's name to help others that have been in our situation," he said.

"The work the Sick Kids Hospital and staff do is amazing and you don't actually realise how much time and money they need. We would be thankful for as many people to come along and watch the game."

The match involves a team of friends and work colleagues from Royal Bank of Scotland and kicks off at 7.45pm. Entry is by donation on the gate. There will be a raffle held and the bar will be open at half-time and full-time.