Former Hibs manager earns big-money move to Chinese Super League club

Terry Butcher has been appointed as the defensive coach for Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F.

Former Hibs manager Terry Butcher

The former Hibs manager has been recruited by former Yugoslavian international Dragan Stojković on a deal until the end of the year.

Butcher will get the chance to work with former Tottenham Hotspur favourite Mousa Dembele, who is Guangzhou's marquee player.

The ex-England captain has plenty of experience in Scottish football. He led the defensive line at Rangers for four years before managerial stints at Motherwell, Inverness CT and Easter Road.

Butcher replaced Pat Fenlon in the autumn of 2012 but lasted less than a year after the club were relegated from the top flight.

His most recent post saw him hired as head coach of the Philippines but he left the role before taking charge of a single game.