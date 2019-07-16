Former Hibs midfielder Ryan Gauld completes move to new club

Ryan Gauld has completed his move to Portuguese second tier side SC Farense.

READ MORE - Anthony Stokes, ex-Celtic and Hibs striker, set to join new club alongside former Man Utd midfielder



Former Hibs and Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld.

The move brings to an end his five-year stay with Sporting Lisbon, the club he joined from Dundee United in 2014 for a fee of around £3 million.

There had been rumours that Gauld was going to return to Scotland having spent the second half of last season on loan at Hibernian.

However, the player wished to remain in Portugal and continue his European adventure despite the disappointment of failing to make a name for himself with Sporting.

Gauld featured on just five occasions for the European heavyweights, largely playing for their B side in the second and third tier.

He also had loan spells at Vitoria de Setubal and Aves before pitching up at Easter Road in January.

He made just six appearances in green and white as injury robbed him off the chance to play regularly for Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Farense have inserted a 4 million euro release clause into Gauld's contract, which the LigaPro club have reported is the highest for any player in their history.