Former Hibs star Fraser Fyvie reveals he considered retiring from football

Fraser Fyvie has revealed his struggles with injury over the past two years almost convinced him to quit football at just 26.

READ MORE - Florian Kamberi: FC Basel drop interest in on-form Hibs striker

A hero of the 2016 Scottish Cup winning side, Fyvie left Hibs in the summer of 2016 and his career has taken a downturn since then.

Former Hibs midfielder Fraser Fyvie.

After stalling over the offer of a new contract, which Hibs would ultimately withdraw, the ex-Aberdeen midfielder signed for Dundee United in 2017.

He started well at Tannadice but a cruciate knee injury, the second of his career, forced him to miss half of the season. He returned last term but it was clear injuries had hampered him as he struggled to hold down a place before being released in the summer.

Paul Hartley, who'd recently been made the manager of SPFL new boys Cove Rangers, threw him a lifeline and offered Fyvie the chance to start again in the bottom tier.

Though it's quite the fall for the player who was operating in the same midfield as Liam Henderson and John McGinn, he insists he's happier now than he's been in years and no longer contemplates retirement.

He told BBC Scotland: "I've thought about never playing again. I've thought about what happens if my knee goes again, but you've got to be more positive than that.

"I've looked at a lot of mental health videos that can help you turn your negative mind into a positive. Nobody's going to give you anything, you know? You need to sometimes just fight back a little.

"As recently as 20 years ago, I would have been finished. I've been very fortunate that operations have got me back and playing and I'm grateful to still be playing football, to be walking every day.

"People forget you've got a life outside football sometimes and I think some managers forget that as well. But I'm really happy with my life at the minute, for the first time in years.

"You start to realise what you enjoy and appreciate in life. There's a lot more to life than football - but the problem is I absolutely love the game now."