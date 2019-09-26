Former Hibs striker doubles down on mocking of Kilmarnock after Betfred Cup win

Former Hibs striker Jamie Insall has once again had a dig at Kilmarnock on social media.

The 27-year-old told his favourite supporters last month not to worry because Kilmarnock "are terrible".

Insall was part of the Connah's Quay Nomads side which dumped the Ayrshire outfit out of the Europa League at the first qualifying round stage.

Following last night's match at Rugby Park, where Paul Heckingbottom's men were able to secure themselves passage to the quarter finals of the Betfred Cup, Insall took to Twitter once more to tease Hibs' defeated opponents.

Taking a screenshot of his previous "...are terrible" tweet, Insall wrote, "I'll just leave this here" along with several laughing emojis.

The post has been liked over 1,000 times at the time of writing.

