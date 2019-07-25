Former Hibs target Funso Ojo concedes penalty in Aberdeen debut

Funso Ojo didn't have the best of starts to his career in the red of Aberdeen as the midfielder conceded a first-half penalty in their Europa League qualifier away to Chikhura Sachkhere.

READ MORE - ‘It was fantastic to be together again at Hibs’ – Florian Kamberi explains delight at Scott Allan return

The hosts were able to take a first-half lead when Ojo was adjudged to have fouled Irakli Lekvtadze inside the penalty box. This was after the ex-Scunthorpe star had picked up a booking for a late challenge.

Ojo would settle down and perform admirably in the second period as Derek McInnes' side were able to salvage a 1-1 draw in the first leg with a penalty of their own, tucked away by Sam Cosgrove.

Ojo was at the centre of a transfer battle between Hibs and Aberdeen this summer. It seemed the player was heading to Edinburgh until Aberdeen entered the fray after Hibs had initially thought they'd be able to sign the player on freedom of contract following Scunthorpe's relegation.

Easter Road boss Paul Heckingbottom ultimately wasn't impressed with the Belgian's decision to pick the north east, saying: "They've got to come here for the right reasons. If they don’t then that’s fine, they value something else."

McInnes, though, insisted his new signings motivations were not based on finances.