Funso Ojo reveals reason he chose to sign with Aberdeen instead of Hibs

Funso Ojo insists he decided to sign with Aberdeen after a day spent talking with manager Derek McInnes "touched something" within him.

The midfielder was originally poised to move to Hibs after the Easter Road club thought they had the ability to sign him for free following Scunthorpe United's relegation to League Two.

Funso Ojo, right, completed his move to Aberdeen on Sunday.

Scunthorpe blocked this move and although Hibs returned with a £125,000 offer which was accepted by the Lincolnshire club, Aberdeen had been alerted to his availability and made a bid as well.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom was less than impressed with Ojo, saying players had to want to come to Hibs for "the right reasons" and they would "value something else" if they didn't.

Ojo, though, insists his main motivation in signing for the Dons over Hibs was a connection he felt with McInnes.

Ojo said of his new boss: "He spent the whole day with me. We talked about football and other things and he touched something in me.

"I’m really happy to be here. I’ve been here since this morning but it all feels real now.

"It’s a big relief and the pressure is off my shoulders now. I’m officially an Aberdeen player."

He added: "All the effort Aberdeen put in. I did research online and spoke to certain players.

"I didn’t want to come up at first based on what people told me and that’s a lesson I’ve learned now. I’m 27 but I’m still learning.

"You have to see for yourself and get your own impression and when I came up I spoke to the gaffer and Russ Richardson (head of recruitment).

"I saw the city and how big the club is and thought this is the right step for me at this stage of my career."

"The training ground was impressive. I’ve been to some nice training grounds but this one is new and all the technology is going to be state of the art."