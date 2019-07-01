Funso Ojo transfer saga: Agent discusses Hibs interest as Scunthorpe chief hits back

Funso Ojo's agent hopes the ongoing wrangle with Scunthorpe United can be sorted so the player "can move onto a club where he can continue to play his passion - football".

The Belgian midfielder was linked with Hibs last week but a dispute between the 27-year-old and the League Two club over a relegation clause in Ojo's contract looks to have ended the Easter Road side's interest in the former PSV Eindhoven and Willem II player, at least for the time being.

The player's representative, Menno Groenvald, had gone public with his disappointment over the collapse of the transfer, claiming the club had refused to let Ojo leave.

Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann responded by telling the Grimsby Telegraph he was disappointed in Groenvald's decision to go public, but remained adamant that the player would not be leaving the club, and instructed Ojo - who handed in a transfer request and reportedly boycotted training after the proposed transfer collapsed - to return to the club and resume involvement in pre-season work.

But Groenvald has spoken again, urging Scunthorpe to find a solution for the player who, he says, has his heart set on a move away from Glanford Park.

He told Scunthorpe Live: "The club were fully aware of Funso’s wish to leave the club and of us activating the clause before May 17.

"Additionally, I informed Scunthorpe first that we had found an agreement with Hibs - after that, Hibs contacted Scunthorpe.

"Due to the club's relegation his wages dropped by 50 per cent, giving Funso the right to leave on a free transfer, until May 31.

"We were never informed that the relegation clause was only applicable to England - this was not stated in the contract, this was not communicated to us during the signing [at Scunthorpe], during activation of the clause or when we informed them that the [interested] club was Hibs.

"The club has to understand that Funso doesn’t wish to stay in League Two.

"I just want a solution for my client. We never wished to start a legal case and we still don’t want this. If we start up a legal case, this will waste time and energy from both parties.

"I hope to hear from James [Rodwell, Scunthorpe director] or Peter [Swann, Scunthorpe chairman] to find a solution as smoothly as possible, in order for my client to move onto a club where he can continue to play his passion - football."